Man alleged to have committed sexual assault

A 64-year-old man, accused of five offences that allegedly took place earlier this year, has told the court that the charges are “all a pack of lies”.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Raymond Hugh Fitzpatrick, of Waring Street, Belfast, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse for the purposes of a preliminary enquiry on Friday, November 4 – the legal process during which a case is referred to the higher court.

The defendant is accused of sexual assault, a charge of attempted sexual assault, two counts of common assault and outraging public decency by “grabbing your genitals and making lewd remarks” towards a woman in a nearby restaurant on January 15 this year.

An earlier court heard how police were initially alerted to an “aggressive male” at Rushmore Shopping Centre but with no complaints forthcoming, Fitzpatrick was allowed to leave.

A short time later however, there was another report of an “aggressive and disruptive male,” matching Fitzpatrick’s description, on William Street in Lurgan and although he had already left, a woman working in a Chinese takeaway reported how the male who had been on the premises “put his hands on his genitals, over clothing, and asked her was she preggers?”

While cops were speaking to her, a group of teenagers aged 14-15 approached the officers to report that two of them had been sexually assaulted a short distance away.

The boy reported how the male “put his arm across his shoulder before sliding his hand down to touch his left buttock…used his left arm to touch his face before trying to kiss him.”

“The male injured party pushed him away but there was a further report from a female injured party who was in the same group,” said the officer adding that according to her, Fitzpatrick had taken her face in his hands, told her “you look so pretty” and tried to kiss her.

Having allegedly “squared up” to the group of friends, Fitzpatrick went into a local taxi office and left the area but later surrendered himself to police custody where during interviews, he denied all of the accusations.

When the charges were read to Fitzpatrick, the defendant stated the allegations were “a lie” and “I didn’t assault anybody”.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

After a quick adjournment so Fizpatrick could speak to his lawyer after stating he wished to give evidence, District Judge Peter Magill, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, remanded the defendant into custody to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on January 10 next year.