Judge warns defendant to not present himself as any further danger

A 48-year-old man, who pointed a knife at his girlfriend, has been imposed with a suspended sentence.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Slawomir Gierszendorf, of Colban Crescent, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, November 4.

The court heard that on July 24 this year, police received a report that a male had left his home address carrying a knife following a verbal domestic with his girlfriend.

Police attended with the defendant’s partner, daughter and another female who stated that Gierszendorf got into a heated argument with them and became abusive.

It was alleged that the defendant took a knife from the kitchen drawer and approached his girlfriend, stating that he was going to kill her. However, his daughter at this point pushed his hand to stop him.

Gierszendorf left the property and police found the defendant in Lurgan Park where he was heavily drunk and telling officers he was going to kill himself.

A knife was found in his possession and he was conveyed to Craigavon Hospital for a mental health assessment, where he disclosed he took an overdose of anti-depressant tablets.

On route to hospital, Gierszendorf became violent and was cuffed to the rear.

In his defence, the court was told that the defendant accepted his guilt to all the offences and he has spent the intervening time on remand – totalling the equivalent of six months.

District Judge Peter Magill told the defendant: “I am concerned about your health.

“It’s important you keep to what you’re prescribed with.

“You’ve already been in custody essentially since the end of July, I intend to release you today.

“I want to do is to try and make sure as best as I can you do not represent any future danger.”

The Judge imposed a four month custodial sentence, suspended for two years for the offences.

A destruction order for the knife was also granted.