Lurgan man accused of harassment and blackmail

A Lurgan man has appeared in court charged with harassment and blackmail.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Hugh Francis Boyce, (32), of Watsonville, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, November 4.

The defendant is accused of harassing a male between June 28 and July 10 last year, as well as making an unwarranted demand of money from the same male between the same dates.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Peter Magill, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, remanded Boyce into custody to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on January 10 next year.