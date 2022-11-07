Judge voices rage as defendant drives whilst disqualified

A Craigavon woman has pleaded guilty after being involved in a road traffic collision whilst being disqualified.

The case of Brenda Margaret McClean, (35), of Enniskeen, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, November 4.

The court was told that on October 9, 2020, the victim of the case was driving her vehicle on Edward Street, Lurgan, towards the direction of Portadown.

The injured party’s daughter and friend were also in the vehicle when they struck from behind with minor force after stopping for a red light.

All three people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries, with the injured party noticing two small dents and tiny scratches to the car.

The injured party got into her vehicle to move it to the side, however, McClean did not follow and drove on towards the next set of lights.

The vehicle was insured and registered to the defendant, with the injured party’s description matching that of McClean who was driving.

Police checks showed the defendant was disqualified from driving for a period of six months on September 25, 2020.

On August 11, 2021, police spoke with the defendant regarding the collision that had occurred and McClean admitted to driving the car on that date and had been involved in an accident.

McClean claimed she had stopped and that the injured party in fact drove off before she exited her own vehicle.

The defendant admitted she was unaware she was disqualified from driving. However, she did admit she received a road traffic conviction but believed this was a monetary fine.

Despite McClean being insured to drive the vehicle at the time, her insurance provider informed officers that the policy would not have been valid due to her disqualification.

In her defence, the court heard that the defendant made no effort to compensate the injured party due to her limited monetary means and that she didn’t appear for a contest due to health issue relating to her son.

It was conceded that the offence should have been dealt with earlier and that she made relevant admissions during her interview with police.

District Judge Peter Magill said: “You must understand how serious this is when someone drives whilst disqualified.

“They are ignoring the sentencing of the court and imprisonment is a real possibility.”

The Judge imposed a three-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years for driving whilst disqualified, a £250 fine for no insurance and a £100 for driving without due care and attention.

The defendant was also disqualified from driving for a period of 12 months on all charges, including for the offence of failing to report at a damage only accident.