Man tips over sanitiser station, court told

A court has been told how a defendant tipped over several items at Portadown railway station.

The case of Kenneth Martin Havern, (39), of Damolly Village, Newry, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, November 4.

The court heard that on January 18 last year, police attended the railway station in Portadown in relation to a male causing a disturbance.

Upon arrival, police located the male being restrained on the ground by members of staff.

Police observed bins, seats, charity boxes and a hand sanitiser station had all been tipped over.

Officers spoke to staff who advised that Havern had knocked all items over, causing damage to the hand sanitiser station.

A member of staff advised that the defendant attempted to grab him and put him in a fear of being assaulted, with other staff members able to restrain Havern until officers arrived.

In his defence, the court was told that Havern has health difficulties but he wished to get the matter dealt with.

District Judge Peter Magill imposed a two month custodial sentence for each charge, suspended for two years.

A compensation order of £100 was also granted.