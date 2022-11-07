Two month sentence for two offences

A Lurgan man has pleaded guilty to counts of disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

The case of Caolan Shannon, (28), of Mark Court, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, November 4.

A prosecutor explained that on November 10 last year, police were tasked to a report of a male acting aggressively in the Dill Avenue area of Lurgan.

On arrival, police observed Shannon to be intoxicated and he was aggressive. Officers were informed by the injured party that the defendant had been causing problems around the area.

Police approached the defendant and spoke with him, however, Shannon became aggressive and appeared to be drunk and due to this, officers employed irritant spray before placing him in handcuffs.

Whilst transporting the defendant to Craigavon Area Hospital, Shannon continued to act out aggressively and kicked the cell van repeatedly which caused damage.

In his defence, the court was told that Shannon is currently on remand for other matters – totalling nine months – but no time served on this count.

It was added that Shannon has had history of arguing with his family, they withdraw those statements but his client behaves poorly with police.

District Judge Peter Magill imposed a two-month custodial sentence for each offence to run concurrently with each other.