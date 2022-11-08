"Odd case" heard at Craigavon Courthouse

A defendant, who was in possession of drugs that weren’t prescribed at that time, has been imposed with a suspended sentence.

The case of Michael Gerald McCreanor, (39), with an address listed as Maghaberry, Lisburn, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, November 4.

Despite none of the facts being read out in court, a solicitor for McCreanor asked the Judge to prove the facts of the case on the papers as it was listed for a contest.

District Judge Peter Magill said: “The evidence seems to show this man was in possession of a number of tablets which at the time, in fact, were not prescribed but subsequently became prescribed and that’s why this man is charged with attempting to have in his possession a Class C drug.

“That’s what he thought they were when in fact, they weren’t.

“There are also phone messages in the offer of supply of diazepam on two separate occasions.

“I am content those phone messages are clear enough, he says ‘it was my phone but I didn’t do it’, well I’m content that they are.

“I’m also content that he certainly tried to have possession of Class C because he took a lot of these, in fact, he said he was eating them like Smarties.”

As such, the defendant was convicted of attempting to possess a Class C controlled drug (diazepam) on November 20, 2019 and two counts of offering to supply a Class C controlled drug (diazepam) on November 16, 2019.

McCreanor was acquitted of a charge of attempting to possess a Class C controlled drug (diazepam) with the intent to unlawfully supply it was

In his defence, the court was told that McCreanor is on remand for a series of charges but he has no remand time in respect of these offences.

A defence solicitor further explained that a report wouldn’t be necessary.

DJ Magill remarked it was an “odd case” and imposed a three-month custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months.