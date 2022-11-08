Woman in court charged with 23 offences

A woman has appeared in court accused of supplying 13 drugs and possessing another 10.

Sheileen Hitchcock, (31), with an address listed as Monteith Solicitors in Portadown, appeared at Craigavon Courthouse on Friday, November 4 for the purposes of a preliminary enquiry – the legal process during which a case is referred to the higher court.

In total, Hitchcock is accused of two counts of possessing a Class A drug (cocaine) with intent to supply, two counts of possessing a Class B controlled drug (cannabis) with the intent to supply, four charges of possessing a Class C drug (flubromazolam and etizolam) with the intent to supply, a single charge of offering to supply a Class B controlled drug (THC), two counts of supplying a Class B controlled drug (cannabis and THC), a charge of supplying a Class A controlled drug (LSD) and offering to supply a Class A controlled drug (cocaine).

Furthermore, the defendant is charged with two counts of possessing a Class A drug (cocaine), four counts of possessing a Class B drug (cannabis and THC), as well as four counts of possessing a Class C drug (flubromozolam, pregablin and etizolam).

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Peter Magill, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, released Hitchcock on continuing bail with the same conditions to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on January 10 next year.