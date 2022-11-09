Convicted rapist appears in court

A rapist burglar has appeared in court charged with failing to notify the police of a change of address.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Joe McCabe, (39), of the Simon Community Hostel, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, November 9.

The defendant is accused of the offence on April 28 this year.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, remanded McCabe into custody to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on January 10 next year.

It was during a break-in 2005 that a masked McCabe raped a north Belfast grandmother and subjected her to what a court heard was “a terrifying and prolonged ordeal”.

She begged the thug not to hurt her, telling him she had no money or jewellery.

But he ignored her pleas for mercy, grabbing her and stripping her naked while shouting: “Kiss me, kiss me on the lips”.

McCabe was jailed for 14 years but freed under an early release scheme in 2013 having served just over half his sentence.

Passing sentence Belfast Crown Court Judge Kevin Finnegan said McCabe he had subjected his pensioner victim to “a terrifying prolonged ordeal”. He described it as “a violent sexual offence carried out with significant gratuitous violence”.

The 2006 court hearing heard McCabe told psychologists he had been hearing voices in his heard since he was eight-years-old.

Later that year he sparked a cross-border manhunt when he illegally fled Northern Ireland and was later found living in a Donegal caravan park.

McCabe has been no stranger to the court since then for numerous offences.