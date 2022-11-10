Court hears how defendant left handbrake off

A court has been told how a motorist hit a wall and left the scene without knowing there was damage.

The case of Krystian Mateusz Czyz, (28), of Westland Road, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, November 9.

A prosecutor outlined that on March 29 this year, police were called to a damage-only hit and run in the forecourt of a Spar on Loughgall Road, Portadown.

The police were told that a male had entered the shop, left his car unattended which rolled off and caused damage to a wall.

The suspect’s car was insured to the defendant and police obtained a statement from shop staff before attending his address.

The vehicle was parked outside this property with police noticing damage to the offside corner.

A male came to the door and identified himself as the footage, as well as matching the description provided on the CCTV.

Czyz made full admissions to the offences.

In his defence, the court was told that the defendant went to the shop for some food during a break from work and left his handbrake off, causing the car to roll down and hit the wall. It was added that he didn’t realise that there was damage caused to the wall at the time.

Furthermore, it was explained that Czyz has lost his job and that he presently doesn’t have a vehicle.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £100 for each offence of failing to report at a damage only accident, failing to remain at a damage only accident and failing to stop at a damage only accident.

The defendant’s licence was also endorsed with five penalty points.