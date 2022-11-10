Defendant later confesses to not possessing insurance

A Lurgan woman has pleaded guilty to a single charge of driving without insurance.

The case of Stephanie McClelland, (34), of Colban Crescent, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, November 9.

A prosecutor explained that on July 23 this year, police were conducting vehicle checks and detected a black coloured car to have no insurance.

Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver and requested to see proof of insurance.

At that stage, McClelland indicated she did have insurance to drive the vehicle but on Friday, July 29, the defendant presented herself to Lurgan PSNI station and confessed she was not insured at the time of detection as the insurance company had cancelled her policy.

In her defence, the court heard that McClelland is in full-time employment, has a clear record and the policy was cancelled due to non-payment.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £200 and endorsed the defendant’s licence with six penalty points.