Offence labelled as "silly incident"

A 34-year-old man has lost his licence after pleading guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The case of James Forsythe, of Hillcrest Crescent, Craigavon, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, November 9.

The court was told that on October 13 this year, the defendant was spotted driving across the central reservation lines and had to be pulled over on Mandeville Road, Craigavon.

After failing a preliminary breath test, an evidential sample read 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

In his defence, the court was told that Forsythe works as a machine operative and this “silly incident” will have repercussions for his life moving forward.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £250 and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for the offence.