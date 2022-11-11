Judge imposes suspended sentence for repeat offending

A Lurgan man has been told ‘enough is enough’ after his fifth successive motoring conviction.

The case of Andrew Patrece Graham, (33), of Millennium Place, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, November 9.

The court heard that on August 10 last year, police were on mobile patrol in Hillcrest Crescent, Craigavon, when they observed the defendant driving a vehicle exiting towards Drumgor Road.

Police followed the vehicle until the Brownlow Road where the vehicle was stopped and officers spoke with the driver, who identified himself as the defendant.

Police checks revealed the defendant had no entitlement to drive and was cautioned for having no driving licence and no insurance.

In his defence, the court was told that Graham ended up in a “bit of a mess” due to a small piece of ignorance and the reason he was done for no insurance was due to the fact he was banned for more than 56 days and forgot to re-apply for a licence.

It was added that he was paying for insurance at the time of the offence and whilst it might have been valid, he messed up trying to sort out his licence.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “He has been at this since 2008; driving illegally and repeats illegal driving continuously.

“I’ve counted this is his 5th conviction in a row.

“There comes a point where a court has to say ‘enough is enough’ and you’ve reached that point.”

The Judge imposed a four-month custodial sentence, suspended for three years for no insurance, as well as an 18 month disqualification.

Furthermore, the defendant was fined £200 and an 18 month disqualification for no driving licence.