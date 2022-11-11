Judge rages after defendant repeats offences

A Lurgan man has been jailed for three months pending appeal after driving whilst disqualified and making a false declaration to obtain insurance.

The case of Andrew Purdy, (29), of the Hollows, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, November 9.

A prosecutor outlined that on March 10 this year, police were on mobile patrol on Banbridge Road, Lurgan, where they passed a vehicle waiting to leave a forecourt.

Upon checking the vehicle status, the insurance policy was registered to the driver and him alone with further enquiries showing he was disqualified from driving on December 17, 2020 for two years.

Police couldn’t stop the vehicle at the time so called at the defendant’s address and admitted he had been driving the vehicle, as well as not disclosing to his insurance company that he was a disqualified driver at the time.

When the insurance company was spoken to, they outlined there was no declaration of being disqualified and they would not have insured him if they knew.

In his defence, the court was told that Purdy has placed himself in a “precarious position” due to his actions but he did co-operate with police and it was a plea at an early opportunity.

Furthermore, it was outlined that Purdy has been in full-time employment since leaving school and is highly regarded in his job. It was added that he has a low likelihood of re-offending and he has a good structure in terms of work and family life.

District Judge Bernie Kelly told the defendant: “You were dealt with in December 2020 by another court for identical offences.

“I have absolutely no doubt that on that date there was a pre-sentence report and despite positive remarks made, that court decided that a probation order was a suitable disposal acknowledging your pleas and remorse.

“So delighted were you with getting a disposal that left you in the community you went out and done exactly the same thing again whilst you were still undergoing that probation order.

For driving whilst disqualified, the Judge imposed a three-month custodial sentence and a three-year disqualification. A forfeiture order for the vehicle in question was also made.

The Judge also imposed a fine of £400 for the false declaration to obtain insurance charge.

Purdy wished to appeal the sentence on his own bail of £500 with a number of stringent conditions.