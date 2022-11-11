Lurgan man accused of false imprisonment

The former partner of one-time drug mule Michaella McCollum is to face Crown Court proceedings.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Dwayne Mullan, (36), of Dingwell Park, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, November 11.

The defendant faces an allegation of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent on a female on April 10 this year, as well as making two threats to kill on two separate females on April 10 and April 15 this year.

Furthermore, Mullan is accused of three charges of common assault relating to the same female on April 10 and April 15 this year, as well as a date unknown between November 30 and December 25 last year.

The defendant is also charged with two counts of false imprisonment in relation to the same female on April 11 and April 12 this year, as well as single charges of criminal damage, wounding and domestic abuse across several dates.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, remanded Mullan into custody to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on December 15.