Motorist pulls vehicle out in front of cop car

A motorist has had her licence endorsed with three penalty points after pleading guilty to a charge of driving without due care and attention.

The case of Emilia Miranda, (50), of Obin Street, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, November 9.

A prosecutor told the court that on April 21 this year, whilst travelling on Obin Street, Portadown, police observed a white coloured vehicle parked on the side of the road.

Whilst police were within a few metres of the vehicle, the driver put on the indicator and pulled out of infront of the police car, causing the officer to make a sharp movement to the right to avoid hitting the car.

Whilst passing the vehicle, officers observed a female with her right hand off the vehicle and was supporting a mobile phone and her lips were moving as if she was having a conversation.

During interview she stated she was handing a mobile phone over to another passenger in the vehicle.

In her defence, the court heard that she was distracted when moving off and didn’t look in her mirrors and she has lived in Northern Ireland since moving from Portugal in 2007.

It was added she requires her licence to transport her children to school and she works as a production operative.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £75 and endorsed her licence with three penalty points for the offence.