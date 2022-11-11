Sentencing used to encourage defendant to stay off alcohol

A Lurgan man has pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted criminal damage.

The case of Declan Nugent, (57), of Grattan Street, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, November 11.

The court heard that on October 13 last year, police attended a report of a drunk male in Portadown, with Nugent spitting on the shop floor of a bookmakers despite being told not to do so.

Nugent was asked to left the premises but refused and he was therefore removed by officers and conveyed home in a police vehicle.

On February 13, police attended his address and carried out a notebook interview where he was cautioned for the offence but revealed that he had no recollection of the event.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “When it comes to dealing with addictions, there is a greater chance of success if the individual pursues the appropriate plans themselves.

“I’m going to add a level of encourage to Mr Nugent.

“I am going to deter sentencing for a period of six months.

“I would like in six months time an updated pre-sentence report and you are not to behave in any way that a police officer has cause to speak to you about your behaviour whether in words or in actions.

“You are to cut out the alcohol, I appreciate you’re going to have to get yourself some help but that’s your choice.

“You wouldn’t have behaved in this fashion if you not had that amount of alcohol consumed and I’m sure your consumption of alcohol is not something your doctor would recommend with the medication you’re on.”

Nugent was warned he will go prison if he doesn’t stick to the Judge’s requirements and sentencing was deferred until May 10 next year.