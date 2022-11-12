Defendant seeking help, court told

A Lurgan man has been jailed for four months after pleading guilty to two offences.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Ryan Daniel Dolan, (26), of Island View, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, November 11.

A prosecutor outlined that on June 18 this year, the defendant phoned police to inform them that he had pulled off his electronic tag.

Dolan presented himself to Lurgan Station and was arrested for criminal damage before making full admissions.

Furthermore, on November 17 last year, police were on mobile patrol on Lough Road, Lurgan, where they observed a black coloured vehicle park with one male onboard.

Police spoke with the male who was the defendant and they could detect a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle.

The defendant was detained for a search where he removed a clear bag containing suspected herbal cannabis, weighing three grams for his own personal use.

In his defence, the court was told that Dolan medicated himself through drugs after losing his friend to an overdose but he clearly realised error of his ways by seeking help.

It was added that the defendant has been drug absent since he’s been in custody and has a job lined up upon his release.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a three-month custodial sentence for criminal damage and a one-month custodial sentence for possessing a Class B controlled drug to run consecutively with each other.

However, this sentence is to run concurrent with the sentence he is currently serving.