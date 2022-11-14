Ban for drink driving

A 66-year-old man has pleaded guilty to drink driving.

The case of Albert Stephen Voce, of Carleton Street, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, November 11.

A prosecutor outlined that on October 4 this year, police received a report that a male had been drinking in a bar in the Portadown area before getting into his car and driving.

The vehicle details were given and police located the car at the defendant’s address a short distance away.

Voce failed a preliminary breath test with an evidential sample reading 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

In his defence, the court was told that Voce is currently in receipt of a state pension and is ex-military. It was added that the reporting person failed to provide a statement and police had no witnesses of Voce being behind the wheel, however, the defendant made full admissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £250 and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for the offence.