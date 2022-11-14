Portadown man accused of drug offences

A Portadown man has appeared in court charged with two drug offences.

Appearing via video-link from Magilligan, the case of Daniel Duffy, (27), of Garvaghy Park, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, November 11 for the purposes of a preliminary enquiry – the legal process during which a case is referred to the higher court.

The defendant is alleged to have offered to supply cocaine on March 27 last year, as well as offering to supply cannabis on March 18 last year.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, released Duffy on his own bail of £500 with a number of stringent conditions to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on December 13.