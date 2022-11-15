Alcohol and lack of sleep a bad mix, says Judge

A Judge has told a defendant to take his job as a father more seriously after an altercation with his partner.

The case of Jeffrey Crowe, (37), of Drumford Meadow, Craigavon, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, November 11.

A prosecutor outlined that on April 24 this year, police received a call from the injured party who stated she had been assaulted by her partner.

Police attended their address and spoke with the injured party who stated that she had been involved in a verbal disagreement with the defendant, before being physically assaulted by him.

Crowe was arrested for common assault and when asked if he pushed the injured party into a door, the defendant admitted pushing her but not intentionally and stated that “I just grabbed her and shoved her out of my way”.

In his defence, the court was told that Crowe had too much alcohol on the day in question and a statement wasn’t provided by the injured party and he was convicted on the push which he admitted from the outset.

It was added that he is a working man and has been in employment since he left school and it was conceded it “wasn’t a nice incident”. Furthermore, it was argued that Crowe would assist from a community based disposal to help with his alcohol issue.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “To suggest that this is her fault because you chose to sit up all night and drink and go to bed early in the morning knowing she was going to get up to see to your child on her own, you then have the cheek to blame her for what happened on that night.

“It is quite obvious to me what happened on that night – you had too much alcohol and too little sleep which meant you badly reacted to the situation that unfolded.

“That is not how you behave and dare I suggest you maybe assume your role as a father more seriously, you go to your bed at a reasonable hour and you be prepared to get up the next morning with your child if necessary.”

DJ Kelly imposed a probation order for a period of 12 months.