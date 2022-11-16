Short deferment for defendant to stay off drugs

A 22-year-old woman has been warned she is risking her life by consuming drugs.

The case of Maeve Hart, of Beaufort Manor, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, November 11.

The court heard that police received a concern of safety for the defendant which was made by her father who stated that his daughter had started to use prescription drugs and was spiralling out of control.

The reporting party handed over a strip of diazepam and Hart made full admissions during interview.

In April last year, police had another call regarding concern of safety with officers calling at Hart’s address with cannabis located inside the property. During interview, the defendant denied possessing the drug and stated that they belonged to a friend.

In her defence, the court was told that Hart wasn’t present during for a sitting two days earlier due to her being under the influence and that she is currently suffering from a relapse. It was added that she is sick and ill and is currently suffering from an addiction.

A defence solicitor acknowledged that he had lost count of the number of his clients that have passed away due to addiction and that Hart needs a lot of support to help avoid this tragedy.

Furthermore, it was revealed that Hart has tentatively taken steps to address her addiction problems and she never has received the benefit of a probation order.

However, District Judge Bernie Kelly responded: “Court orders do not inspire sobriety from addictions.

“The only way you can ease yourself is because you personally want to.

“The will she needs to break this addiction - she still doesn’t have it.

“I’m probably old enough to be your grandmother, I get up Monday to Friday and go to work every single day, I can’t think of a day in recent years where I’ve rung someone to say I’m not fit to come in today.

“Think how it feels for someone my age to be told that a 22-year-old cannot get out of bed.”

An emotional Hart told the Judge: “I self-harmed at 11 years of age even before I smoked a cigarette.

“Addiction is not a choice.”

The Judge deferred sentencing initially until January 20 and warned the defendant to not behave in any way that a police officer has cause to speak to her and to remain drug free.

Before the case was closed, DJ Kelly warned she will go to prison if she doesn’t comply with those two conditions.