Multiple positions available at McElmeel Mobility Services

McElmeel Mobility Services are now recruiting for a range of different permanent positions.

McElmeel’s have been converting and supplying wheelchair accessible vehicles, and fitting driving adaptations for all sectors of the community for over 70 years – and you can join the team!

The company are to fill positions in the following roles.

· Research & Development Engineer – be a key contributor to our fast paced, dynamic engineering team; supporting new product development and drive continuous improvement to existing designs.

· Mechanic/Fitter – responsible for the servicing and maintenance of the company hire fleet, conducting repairs on customer vehicles and fitting adaptations for disabled drivers and passengers.

· Vehicle Fitter – responsible for the conversion of standard vehicles into wheelchair accessible vehicles.

· Office Administrators – to support our Adaptations, Motability & Aftersales Department in all administrative processes whilst providing exemplary customer service.

· Accounts Clerk – to work closely with and provide financial, clerical and ad-hoc support to our Accounts Team and assist with all aspects of company accounting in our busy Accounts Department.

Experience is essential for certain roles, but a great work ethic and a willingness to learn is essential for all roles.

To apply, email your CV to hr@mobility-services.com or call: 02837 525333.

You can see a full list of jobs at www.mobility-services.com/career-opportunities