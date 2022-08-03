OMS recruiting for two positions

A multi-award winning salon in Lurgan is looking to expand its staff by offering two new exciting positions.

OMS, which has been in business for over 15 years and has a large client base, are looking to add to their team.

1 x self employed nail technician £30 per day (minimum of three days)

What’s included in rental:

· Nail bar, lamp, UV lamp, chair and private room.

· Online 24 hour booking app.

· Receptionist and content creator.

· Weekly email drop and direct booking link when using the app.

1 x beauty therapist

Full-time and part-time hours available from £9.50 per hour depending on experience and qualifications.

· Level 2 NVQ or equivalent in beauty therapy. Level 3 or equivalent in beauty therapy would be beneficial but not essential.

· General duties for the therapist would depend on the level of training the candidate currently has.

· Facials, waxing, manicure, pedicure, gel nails, brow waxing, tinting, lamintion, lash lifts, lash extensions, housekeeping.

All extra training will be provided by our accredited training academy Pygment and some outside companies.

If you are interested, then send your CV to orlagh_maye@yahoo.co.uk