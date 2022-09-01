Lurgan Deli seek a new manager

Lurgan Filling Station, Portadown Road, Lurgan, Co. Armagh, BT66 8QW.

Located within our store, Lurgan Deli has proudly been a place for people to enjoy great and fresh Food to Go.

We are Looking for someone with a Passion for food, is motivated to work to a high standard and also work and be part of a skilled team.

You will be expected to be able to deliver food at high standards and also show creative flair to help develop new menu items. You’ll be supported by a team of brilliant people, with a competitive salary.

The kitchen was fully renovated & fitted with brand new, state of the art Equipment from the ground up just 18 months ago.

You'll be supported by a team of great people & will work closely with company management to help bring the Deli Counter to the next level.



The Ideal Candidate will have:

● A passion for food...with a proven track record for delivering a fantastic customer experience in a similar role. You’ll have at least 2 years’ experience in Deli food service, and you’ll see your role as a professional, helping us to develop our deli as a key destination for food on the go.

● A positive attitude and a love for people...can inspire and motivate a team to be the best.

● Creative flair and an eye for detail, ensuring that excellent presentation and standards are maintained.

● Knowledge of Food Safety practices and procedures- you’ll have minimum Level 2 qualification in Food Safety.

● Commercial Awareness, and ability to deliver on Key Performance Indicators such as sales, costs and profitability.

So, if you’re passionate about great food, great people and exceptional service, we’d love to meet you. Working part time or Full Time hours. A degree of flexibility across our trading hours will be required - shortlisted candidates will have the opportunity to discuss working hours and shift patterns in further detail at interview.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, email your CV to kylelurganfs@gmail.com and tell us why you’re perfect for us!

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, Permanent

Salary: £9.26 - £12 perHr (Support to Experience and Performance)

Benefits:

● Company events

● On-site parking

● Holidays

Schedule:

● 8 hour shift

● Morning shift

● Monday to Friday

● Flexibility

COVID-19 considerations: We are taking all covid precautions necessary to maintain a happy and healthy work environment

Experience:

● Retail sales: 1 years (preferred)

● Deli Sood Service: 2 years (preferred)

Licence/Certification:

● Level 2 qualification in Food Safety (preferred)

Shift availability:

● morning shift (required)