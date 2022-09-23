Mason (7) on podium in Battle of the Sands

Seven-year-old Mason Shields completed 10 rounds of the Battle of the Sands in Cumbria and came home with a fabulous second overall.

A delighted Mason said it was a great experience, adding that he hoped to be competing in the British Championship next year.

Mason also qualified to represent NI in this year's UK Auto Championship.

He would like to thank his mum, dad, sister Maddy, grandas William and Geoff for all their time, money and effort they’ve give him, as well as all the sponsors, especially Irish Stone who helped with the trips to England as well.

If anyone would like to help out for next year please get in touch.