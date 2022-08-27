Aston Martin concept blows its top

ASTON MARTIN has confirmed its ‘DBR22’ open cockpit concept is to enter production in very small numbers after being shown to the world for the first time at Monterey Car Week.

The two-seat sports car is hand-made by Aston Martin’s ‘Q’ division and has been conceived to celebrate the British company’s most famous roofless sports cars which include the DBR1 and the DBS3.

Clothed in carbon fibre, power comes from a twin-turbo V12 that is capable of propelling the DBR22 from a standing start to 60mph in 3.4 seconds and on to a 198mph top speed.

The DBR22 also commemorates ‘Q by Aston Martin’s’ tenth anniversary; during that time, it has been responsible for building “exclusive cars for the world’s most discerning customers” and “iconic one-off commissions” such as ‘Victor’, ‘Vulcan’ and ‘Vantage V600’.

The DBR22 design concept is said to showcase a completely new body from the designers at Aston Martin and one that is constructed from a minimal number of panels to create “a more sculpted, muscular presence”.

Standout styling cues include a front grille that incorporates a unique carbon fibre design in place of the usual veins normally seen on series production Aston Martins, while the bonnet features a dramatic horseshoe vent that is recessed to aid airflow from the engine lurking beneath it.

Sitting on lightweight 21-inch alloy wheels, these feature a unique 14-spoke design created especially for the DBR22 and a motorsport-derived centre-lock hub.

Around the back, the DBR22 is set off by a horizontal light graphic in the shape of a slim, full-width light bar. Directly beneath it is a perforated panel that allows hot air from the V12 to exit the tail. Other highlights include the integrated diffuser that generates downforce at high speeds and a pair of large diameter exhaust tailpipes.

Inside, the cockpit is assembled from “many unique components”, with leather and naked carbon fibre the primary materials of choice. Behind the seats are twin nacelles that smooth the airflow behind the driver and passenger’s heads.

Customers who place an order for the DBR22 will have endless ways to personalise their own, ensuring no one is exactly the same. This can be achieved with paint colours and finishes, bespoke graphics, tinted carbon trim pieces and bespoke materials on both the interior and exterior.

Aston Martin says the DBR22’s chassis has been “honed to deliver precision, agility and tactility in equal measure” thanks to an 8-speed paddle shift-operated transmission and pinned steering column that “brings greater accuracy but also provides more detailed feedback”.

Despite its race-focused shape and performance, adaptive dampers are intended to deliver a blend of body control and ride refinement that “will make the DBR22 an absolute pleasure to drive – on road or racetrack”.