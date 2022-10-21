BMW M2 offers cutting-edge technology

The new BMW M2 builds on its formidable predecessor’s strengths to deliver an even greater driving experience, taking the formula of a classic high-performance sports car and reproducing it in highly concentrated form with cutting-edge technology.

The new BMW M2 encapsulates the pure joy of driving: its compact dimensions, a six-cylinder in-line engine, a manual gearbox option, rear-wheel drive and an advanced control/operating concept – allowing the driver to adjust the vehicle setup as desired – are all central to its appeal.

Surefooted agility on demand and handling that remains easily controllable even as the driver explores the coupé’s limits are at its core. The distinct character profile of the new BMW M2 is reflected in a powerful design that conveys its segment-leading power, even before it turns a wheel.

With a maximum output of 460hp – 90hp more than the original BMW M2 – and exhilarating driving dynamics that have been honed during in-depth testing on the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife circuit and other race tracks, the new BMW M2 represents another highlight in the model offensive celebrating the 50-year anniversary of BMW M GmbH.

The two-door machine embodies an unadulterated racing passion that owners can enjoy day in, day out, along with a comprehensive specification ensuring it is as comfortable tackling the city as it is the most demanding race circuits. The advances over the first-generation BMW M2, which became the largest-selling model in the BMW M line-up with almost 60,000 examples sold worldwide, are evident not just from the car’s sharper performance but also its far more extensive standard specification.

A focused selection of options is available for enhancing driving comfort or adding even more visual excitement to both the exterior and interior. A standout optional extra is the bespoke M Race Track Package that is designed to maximise the performance experience, its benefits including raising the electronically limited top speed of 155mph to 177mph.

The new BMW M2 will be built alongside the new BMW 2 Series Coupé at the BMW Group’s San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico, with the UK launch commencing from May 2023. Prices in the UK will start from £61,495 RRP.