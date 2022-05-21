Sunday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Saturday 21 May 2022 21:46
Here's the UK weather forecast for Sunday, May 22, courtesy of the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
The hills are calling as Irish Tarmac heads for Donegal
Appeal for information 25 years on from Lurgan police officers' murder
Trains for Armagh's trip to Croke Park sell out
Lee Lynch signs three year deal at Coleraine
Quest to find the borough’s best junior sports stars begins
Baraclough ready to shoulder criticism
Ulster team named for URC semi-final against DHL Stormers
North of Ireland Championship to become stroke play event
Derry will face Clare in the All Ireland quarter-finals.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
info@yourlurgan.com