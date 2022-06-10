Compensation advice for those affected by flight cancellations

As the statutory body representing air passengers flying in and out of Northern Ireland, the Consumer Council is reminding those impacted by cancelled flights of their consumer rights.

This advice comes after several easyJet and TUI flights from Belfast International Airport have been cancelled in recent weeks.

Richard Williams, Head of Transport at the Consumer Council, advises: “Passengers who have been affected by cancelled flights should be offered a full refund within seven days, or re-routing via alternative transportation at the earliest opportunity by the airline. Our advice to passengers is to seek the travel option that best suits them when they are arranging alternative travel with their airline.”

“Passengers should be aware that they may also be entitled to compensation due to their flight being cancelled. To claim compensation, passengers can complete an online form on easyJet or TUI’s website. If passengers remain dissatisfied with the airline’s response, they can get in touch with the Consumer Council by calling 0800 121 6022 or by emailing contact@consumercouncil.org.uk and we will take up the complaint on their behalf.”

Consumers can find out more about their passenger rights by downloading the ‘Plane Facts’ guide for free at www.consumercouncil.org.uk.

Compensation rates:

Length of flight Delay in reaching your destination airport Compensation Less than 1,500km More than 3 hours £220 1,500km - 3,500km More than 3 hours £350 More than 3,500km More than 3 hours but less than 4 hours £260 More than 3,500km More than 4 hours £520

If the airline can prove the delay was caused by “extraordinary circumstances” consumers will not receive compensation.