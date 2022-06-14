ABC Council hosts meet the public sector buyer event

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is hosting a free virtual Meet the Public Sector Buyer event in partnership with NI Housing Executive, NI Education Authority, Central Procurement Directorate.

The online event, which takes place on Tuesday, June 21 from 10am to 12pm and facilitated by Global Education NI (Ltd), will showcase a wide range of upcoming public sector tender opportunities, helping support local businesses to access and win new contracts across the public sector.

Local micro and small to medium businesses employing less than 50 people are encouraged to sign up to this fantastic opportunity to hear directly from public sector buyers to hear about new supply chain opportunities for upcoming public sector projects, contracts and procurement frameworks across a host of specialisms and areas, including; property & estates works, property maintenance and facilities management, fire risk assessments, asbestos assessment, air-conditioning services, plumbing and electrical services; health & safety, business consultancy, corporate uniforms, food provision, videography & photography services, and a host of other opportunities including veterinary services and waste services.

Participating businesses will have the opportunity to meet buyers online through pre-arranged 10 minute meeting slots, providing a unique opportunity to engage directly, build connections and pitch your business.

In addition to the main event, Council is also offering a pre-training webinar online on Thursday, June 16 from 10am- 11am, where businesses will receive practical hints and tips on how to prepare a winning pitch to any perspective buyer, as well as sharing the do’s and don’ts on how to clinch that deal.

During this session Invest Northern Ireland will be on hand to discuss the many opportunities that are available to businesses in the construction and engineering sectors via their newly launched portal Buy Supply portal, www.buysupplyni.com.

Speaking at the launch, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield commented, “We are delighted to host this Public Sector meet the buyer event bringing together local micro and SME’s with large public sector buyers to help make those important new business to business connections and to secure new business as part of our commitment to support the recovery and growth of the local economy.”

Janis Simpson Mahoney, Managing Director at Global Education (NI Ltd), added, “We are delighted to be facilitating this initiative for ABC Council. We know how important these one to one meetings are with key buyers to help micro and small businesses grow and win new contracts and business.

To register your interest in attending please contact Janis at Global Education (NI) Ltd on 028 71 347631 / 028 8772 4389 or email janis@gelltd.com to secure a place by Wednesday, June 15.

For more information, contact ABC Council’s Economic Development Department on economicdevelopment@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk or call 028 3831 2571.