Committee approves name for Dollingstown development

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planning committee has approved the name of a housing development in Dollingstown.

The decision to name the housing development consisting of 18 homes off the Inn Road, Taughrane Hall, was taken at a meeting of the committee on Wednesday, June 8.

The committee was told the applicant submitted three proposed names for the development, Bracken Court, Taughrane Hall, Taughrane Meadows.

Council’s head of building control, Tom Lavery explained the applicant’s preferred name for the development is Bracken Court as the development is in the townland of Taughrane which translates from Irish to Bracken.

However, members were advised a number of developments off Lisnisky Lane in Portadown contain the name Bracken within them and if the committee does not deem it acceptable, the developer confirmed they would be happy for the committee to choose one of the other names submitted.

Despite the name of the developments in Portadown, officers assessing the application confirmed the request complies with Council’s policy and recommended the request to name the development Bracken Court was approved.

Councillor Peter Lavery said he was leaning towards Taughrane Hall as the name Bracken is in use in Lisnisky which is not too far away and proposed the name for the development.

“I was leaning towards going with Taughrane Hall given the issue with Bracken in central Craigavon, you wouldn’t want to be getting a bit of confusion there,” he said.

“Also the townland name is Taughrane so there is already an association with it. So I would be happy to propose Taughrane Hall.”

Councillor Ciaran Toman said he would be of a similar view to Cllr Lavery and seconded the proposal.

“As outlined in the report it is incorporating the history of Grace Hall in Dollingstown as well so I am happy to second this name.”

Following Cllr Toman’s comments, the committee approved the proposal to name the development Taughrane Hall.