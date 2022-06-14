Committee approves proposed name for 66 home development in Lurgan

A housing development consisting of 66 homes has had its proposed name approved by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planning committee.

The decision to name the development on the Silverwood Road in Lurgan 'Silverwood Avenue' was taken at a meeting of the committee on Wednesday, June 8.

Members of the committee were told the applicant had proposed three names for the development. These were Silverwood Avenue, Silverwood Lane and Silverwood Lodge.

Council’s head of building control, Tom Lavery explained the applicant’s preferred name for the development was Silverwood Avenue as the development is based in the townland of Silverwood and is accessed directly from the Silverwood Road.

Mr Lavery also confirmed the proposed name complies with all relevant policy and put forward offciers’ recommendation that councillors on the committee approve the application to name the development Silverwood Avenue.

A proposal to do so was put forward by Alderman Kenneth Twyble who said he was “very happy to propose” the recommendation.

Alderman Twyble’s proposal was subsequently seconded by Councillor Paul Duffy and the committee voiced its approval for the proposal.