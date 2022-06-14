Drowning Prevention Week starts this Saturday!

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is supporting the Royal Life Saving Society’s drowning prevention campaign, which aims to cut down the hundreds of deaths caused by accidental drowning across the UK every year.

Drowning Prevention Week runs from June 18-25, 2022 and Council hopes that by promoting and partaking in the campaign that people will have the opportunity to learn about the dangers of water and most importantly, how to stay safe near water.

Kinnego Marina is hosting a FREE Water Safety Day on Saturday, June 18 from 2–4.30pm were attendees can enjoy a packed programme of activities and demonstrations from the emergency services. Entry is free and no booking is required.

A Council spokesperson said, “As children prepare to start their summer holidays and everyone plans to enjoy the summer - often around water including paddling pools and beaches - it is crucially important to educate ourselves on how to stay safe around water.

"Involvement in the RLSS and PCSP initiatives will hopefully result in an enjoyable and safe summer for all."

Free RLSS water safety advice, resources, and online lessons can be downloaded at http://www.rlss.org.uk/water-safety/drowning-prevention-week/