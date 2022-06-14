Hairdryer issue blows hot at council meeting

Alliance councillor for the Lagan River DEA in ABC council, Jessica Johnston, has raised the issue of a charge rate of 20p being applied for use of hairdryers in Banbridge Leisure Centre’s changing facilities.

She was speaking during Monday’s Leisure and Community Services Committee meeting.

This issue has been raised with ABC Alliance Party councillors by a number of constituents whereby in various other leisure and community centres in the Borough, this charge rate is not applied.

Speaking on the issue, Cllr Johnston said, “As we are increasingly moving towards a cashless society and often members of the public have single memberships to use all nine leisure and community centres in the local ABC area, many struggle to find the loose change, particularly if they are used to free access to the appliance in other leisure centres but not in Banbridge Leisure Centre."

Noting on social media after, Cllr Johnston also added that “this can discourage some, particularly women and girls, from using the facility.”

The Councillor also received support from other Council members in raising this issue and added that an update on this matter will be provided soon with the hope that a "resolution can be found".