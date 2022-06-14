Man accused of attempting to burgle 74-year-old before claiming car had been hijacked granted bail

A 46-year-old Craigavon man who is alleged to have burgled a house in Tandragee last year has been granted bail at Armagh Magistrates’ Court sitting in Newry.

Martin Neil Ward, of Moyraverty Court, appeared before last Tuesday’s court via videolink from Maghaberry Prison - for the bail application, which was opposed by police.

Ward faces charges of aggravated burglary with intent to steal, dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

All of the charges against Ward relate to alleged incidents at Ashtree Hill and Armagh Road, Tandragee, on November 5, last year.

During the bail application, the court heard police received a report at 3.10pm on November 5, that two men with their faces covered had forced entry to a property at Ashtree Hill.

The court was told the 74-year-old home owner discovered two males at his home, one of whom was holding tin snips and who kicked out at the male when he returned to the property with his four-year-old granddaughter.

It was revealed in court the two males then got into a vehicle and drove off at high speed.

The injured party had taken photographs of the vehicle on the way to his home as it had been parked in his laneway.

Police later came across the vehicle, which was on fire on the Armagh Road, Tandragee, and Ward and another male were alleged to be close by.

Ward allegedly blew 91mcgs of alcohol in 100ml of breath, while the second male blew zero, the court was told.

The pair claimed they had been hijacked at gunpoint, but the keys of the Nissan vehicle were allegedly discovered in the pocket of the co-accused.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who attended the scene said the blaze was intentional.

An eye witness alleged the two males had been at Cooley Hill and Hamiltonsbawn Road, trying to flag down traffic.

Objecting to bail, a detective constable reminded the court Ward has 122 previous convictions, including four for burglary, 11 for theft and 47 for road traffic offences.

The detective constable also said the accused had been given a six month suspended sentence for theft, which was issued in 2020 for three years.

Ward’s defence solicitor told the court, the house “did not have any residents in it when these two people entered the property”.

“He’s got an extensive record of 122 previous convictions. He was refused bail at the outset.

“He has got three young children all under eight. He has now basically done a 14 month sentence.”

Ward’s defence referred to the fact his client had been granted compassionate bail in May for a number of hours to enable him to attend his son’s first Communion.

“It was a blessing for him to be able to get out for that.

“He would be banned completely from Tandragee,” Ward’s defence added.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare said it is a case where the accused “has been in custody for some time,” before adding: “There is some evidence this is a suitable candidate for bail, but only with tight conditions”.

Ward was released on his own bail of £500 and two sureties were also sought in the sum of £1,000 each.

As part of his bail conditions, he is to reside at an approved address in Craigavon, is to avoid Tandragee as defined by the 30mph speed limits and must have no contact either directly or indirectly with any witnesses in the case.

The case is due back before Armagh Magistrates’ Court sitting in Newry on July 5.