Pair arrested following Waringstown raid

Pair arrested following Waringstown raid
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

info@yourlurgan.com

Two men have been arrested following a search in Waringstown on Tuesday, June 14.

Sergeant Moore said: "The two men, aged in their twenties and fifties, were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and remain in custody, assisting with enquiries.

"During the search, a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs was seized, along with other items.

“Through Operation Dealbreaker, we will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland. We’re grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate and ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org"

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

info@yourlurgan.com