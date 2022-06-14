Pair arrested following Waringstown raid

Two men have been arrested following a search in Waringstown on Tuesday, June 14.

Sergeant Moore said: "The two men, aged in their twenties and fifties, were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and remain in custody, assisting with enquiries.

"During the search, a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs was seized, along with other items.

“Through Operation Dealbreaker, we will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland. We’re grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate and ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org"