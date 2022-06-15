Over £17,000 raised in memory of Angie McKeown to mark her first anniversary

Friends and family of Angie McKeown have raised an incredible sum of £16,715.88, along with £621 in Gift Aid for PIPS Hope and Support to mark her one-year anniversary.

Angie passed away suddenly in April last year while at university. Since then her big-hearted friends and family have been working to honour her.

The funds were raised across two events: a 'Skydive for Angie', for which the McKeown family raised an astounding £15,597.98; and a Pop World party organised by Angie's friends and teachers from Writtle University College, which raised a further £1117.98 in honour of Angie.

Angie’s family said: “On Sunday, May 8, we were finally able to take to the skies to do our skydive for Angie. We know she was there watching down on us and sending us signs.

“We have never felt such peace and calm as we did in the sky and felt close to our Angie again.

“We are so proud of ourselves for facing our fears and doing this for Angie. We will continue for the rest of our lives to do everything in her honour and to make her proud of us.

“We would encourage anyone to turn their fears into a positive, by taking part in this charity skydive to raise much needed awareness for PIPS. The support PIPS provide to those in need and to families bereaved by suicide is incredible.”

Speaking about the initiative taken by Angie’s friends and teachers at Writtle University College, Angie’s family said: “Angie always had a love for animals from a young age, this led to her pursuing a career in veterinary physiotherapy at Writtle University College in 2019.

“Throughout her time there, Angie made some great friends and enjoyed every minute of her time spent with them.”

From May 2021, in honour of Angie, a staggering amount over £70,000 has been raised. These proceeds have been donated directly to PIPS Hope and Support, as well as the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

PIPS Hope and Support Fundraising and communications assistant, Aaron Spiers said: “We are overwhelmed by the continued generosity and support of the McKeown family and friends, and would like to again extend our deepest gratitude to everyone involved in the events honouring Angie. The monies donated will allow PIPS Hope and Support to continue providing immediate therapy to anyone within the community experiencing suicidal thoughts, high levels of anxiety, poor mental health or bereaved through suicide.”