Council tells committee £1 swim scheme to return for summer period

A £1 swim scheme is to return to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s leisure centres this summer, it has been confirmed.

The issue was raised at May’s council meeting by Alderman Gareth Wilson and at a meeting of Council’s leisure and community services committee on Monday. June 13, members were given confirmation the scheme will be part of the council’s ‘Shake up Summer’ campaign.

The campaign aims to support the health and well being of young people in the borough and will see a wide range of activities take place that have been organised by the council’s health and recreation, community development, environmental services and tourism and arts culture teams.

Activities included in the programme will include £1 swims as well as multi-sport camps, gymnastics camps, dance camps, water sports activities, MUGA summer sports programmes and the All Stars summer scheme amongst others.

Members were also advised that officers are still in the process of finalising plans so additional activities may added in due course if funding and resources allow.