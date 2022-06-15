DUP reps welcome resurfacing of Lisnisky

Carla Lockhart MP and Councillor Margaret Tinsley have given a warm welcome to the completion of resurfacing works in Lisnisky Walk/Lane and Meadows.

Speaking on site, the local DUP MP said: “These resurfacing works have been a long time coming so it is fantastic to reach this point.

"Both Margaret and I have been pushing for the full resurfacing of Lisnisky Walk/Lane and Meadows for some time, on behalf of residents who have been extremely patient whilst waiting for this work to be completed.

"I want to thank the developer and Roads Service for following through on their assurances, and the commitments given in the past. The wait has been worth it, and the new road surfaces really enhance what is a lovely place to have a home.”