Man found guilty of 11 counts of rape against seven-year-old girl

A 50-year-old man from the Portadown area has been found guilty at Newry Crown Court of 11 counts of rape against a young girl, who at the time was seven-years-old.

The man, who cannot be named in order to protect the victim’s identity, has been remanded in custody awaiting his sentencing in September.

Detective Chief Inspector Heather Campbell said: “This man’s heinous and perverse crimes have had a devastating impact on the victim and she will have long lasting trauma as a result.

“No child should ever have to suffer and have their innocence taken away like this. We commend the victim’s bravery in coming forward and as a result of that bravery he will soon answer for his crimes in court.

“We have a team of dedicated detectives who will robustly investigate reports and who remain determined to bring anyone involved in any form of child abuse before the courts to answer for their crimes, no matter when they occurred.

“Please be assured that we have specially trained officers who will treat victims with sensitivity and respect – at every stage of the process. I would continue to encourage anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse to contact police on 101, or in an emergency call 999.”