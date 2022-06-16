Join in as Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade hits the big 5-0!

Come along and join the celebrations for the 50th year of the Waringstown Cavalcade.

This community and family event will take place on Friday, June 24, 2022 with all proceeds from the evening going to support the important work of the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund.

Traditionally over 500 vehicles take part including vintage and classic vehicles and motorbikes, and the special theme for this year is 'Landrover'.

Under 'starters orders', the vehicles will leave the pits at 6.45pm and parade through the village. As always all vehicles are very welcome and its not too late to register!

Registration can be completed via:

Entry forms are available on The Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund and Waringstown Cavalcade Facebook pages. Please print, complete the form and bring it with you to one of our registration points on the night.

Alternatively come along on the night and visit the Registration Tents from 4.30pm.

There will be something for everyone:

The new mascot, Bella the Kidney Cow, will be making a special appearance and loves meeting the fans. Bella is also keen to be a passenger in one of the classic vehicles and is hoping to get her wish!

Have your photo taken at our Kidney Cow Stand;

Visit the traders, hot food, ice cream and toy stand

Local Kidney recipient, Jonny Gardiner, comments: “The Cavalcade is a fun family evening, and this year in my support for NIKRF I am being a marshal, so come along to this great evening."

Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund (NIKRF) is the leading charity funding kidney research in Northern Ireland. A voluntary organisation, NIKRF raises funds for life saving research into the causes and possible cures for kidney disease, and promotes organ donation, directly for the benefit of the people of Northern Ireland.

Come join the fun and Bella looks forward to seeing you there.