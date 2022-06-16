Technical problems force temporary closure of Craigavon Argos store

Technical problems force temporary closure of Craigavon Argos store

Pic: Rushmere Shopping Centre

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

info@yourlurgan.com

The Argos store at Craigavon has had to temporarily close its doors due to technical problems.

A spokesperson for Rushmere Shopping Centre said the store is “unfortunately experiencing IT issues that has resulted in the store having to close temporarily”.

It added: “We are working hard behind the scenes to fix this problem as quickly as possible for our customers.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will update you further when this changes.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

info@yourlurgan.com