Friday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Thursday 16 June 2022 19:48
Here's the UK weather forecast for Friday, June 17 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Third special train for Armagh's trip to Croke Park
“Archangel Raphael” told to cross the border
Winning run keeps Lurgan A on top
McIlroy in contention after brilliant first round at Brookline
The hills are calling as Irish Tarmac heads for Donegal
Lee Lynch signs three year deal at Coleraine
Baraclough ready to shoulder criticism
Ulster team named for URC semi-final against DHL Stormers
Derry will face Clare in the All Ireland quarter-finals.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
info@yourlurgan.com