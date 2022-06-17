Council needs to throw 'full weight' behind World Sheep Dog trials: Savage

A Lagan River councillor has called for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to provide all the support it can to the International Sheep Dog Society ahead of the 2023 World Sheep Dog trials in Dromore.

The event, which till take place at Gill Hall Estate, is expected to see 50,000 visitors in attendance from September 13 – 17.

Given the large number of visitors expected Councillor Kyle Savage has called on the council’s tourism team to focus on the event early to ensure the borough is in the prime position to capitalse on it.

“We have the World Sheep Dog Trials coming to Gill Hall estate next September,” said Cllr Savage.

“It is estimated there will be about 50,000 visitors over the four-day period and that is fantastic but we need the full weight of Council behind this, it is a massive event.

“Already the Seagoe Hotel, the Downshire Arms Hotel and the Bannville Hotel are booked up for that event in September 2023.

“That shows the importance of it. Council’s full weight needs to go behind to give it every support they can.”