Former Lurgan College student lands top role with Moy Park

A former Lurgan College student has been appointed Moy Park’s Senior Brand Marketing Manager.

Ellen Wright is responsible for the promotion of the Moy Park brand portfolio in UK and Irish markets.

She will also be in charge of developing multichannel marketing campaigns to support the launch of products, as well as ensuring continued brand awareness and presence with key trade and consumer audiences.

Ellen is dedicated to driving growth, sales, and increased product distribution, as well as pursuing new routes to market for the Moy Park brand across the UK & Ireland.

She has seven years of extensive brand marketing experience across various sectors including agri-food, retail, tourism & transport.

She joined Moy Park in March 2019, progressing from Brand Marketing Executive to Senior Brand Marketing Manager.