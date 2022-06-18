Building sites warning for kids following reports of machinery being taken

Police say they are concerned regarding children and young people entering building sites around Lurgan.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said that officers had responded to the report of machinery being taken from one of the sites between Thursday evening and Friday morning – one of “numerous” incidents over the last few weeks.

“Needless to say, building sites are no place for young people, and these machines require specialist training and safety gear to operate,” the spokesperson added.

“Parents please speak to your children about these dangers and advise them to stay away from these sites.”

