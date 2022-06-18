Lord Mayor 'saddened' after spate of vandalism in play parks

The borough’s new Lord Mayor has told Your Lurgan that he has been left ‘saddened’ by recent vandalism in play parks across the borough.

Last weekend reports were received of equipment being defaced by equipment in the play park on the Avenue Road in Lurgan, as well as facilities in Waringstown and in Donaghcloney.

It’s not a new problem by any means, but its one which the public seems to be growing increasingly tired of. And with the council having invested heavily in recent years in new play facilities it’s something that the local authority are keen to see stamped out.

Saddened by any sort of vandalism, littering or anti-social behaviour that takes place in a council facility, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield said: “Council has been made aware of several spates of anti-social behaviour in a number of our play parks across the Lurgan area. However regrettably, this problem is not unique to just Lurgan.

“Council employees regularly have to clear up litter, remove graffiti and replace damaged equipment across its play parks, costing the council thousands of pounds each year, never mind the inconvenience it causes to everyone when a particular piece of equipment or indeed a site is closed for repairs.”

Cllr Greenfield said that the council’s play parks are loved by children and families of all ages, adding that the council works tirelessly to make sure they remain safe places to visit and enjoy.

He continued, “With a dedicated multi-agency anti-social behaviour working group and community safety wardens regularly patrolling local play parks as well as a range of educational outreach initiatives among local school children, we are committed to keeping anti-social behaviour out of our play parks.

“Council employees continue to work with the PSNI to report concerns about anti-social behaviour around its facilities, and I would encourage anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour anywhere in the borough to telephone the PSNI on 101 to report the incident.”