A recipe for disaster as baker banned for 15 months

A baker, who pleaded guilty to three motoring offences, has been banned from the roads for 15 months.

The case of Marek Sivaninec, (33), of Queen Street, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, June 17.

The court heard that on May 21 this year, police attended the vicinity of Trasna House, Lurgan, following a report from a member of the public.

The member of the public observed a silver coloured vehicle all over the road and was last seen driving into Trasna House.

On police arrival, they observed the silver vehicle driving towards them and officers activated their blue lights and asked for the vehicle to stop.

Police observed substantial damage to the offside front wing mirror and side of the vehicle which was captured on body worn video.

They spoke with a male who identified himself as the defendant and they could smell intoxicating liquor, he had glazed eyes and was slurring his words.

Police administered a preliminary breath test but the suspect failed to provide a sample.

He was arrested and conveyed to the custody suite but failed to provide an evidential breath sample.

Gabriel Ingram, defending, outlined that the defendant is a Slovakian national who has lived in Northern Ireland for seven years. It was added during that period he has been in continuing employment and works for a local bakery.

It was pointed out that Sivaninec pleads guilty at the earliest opportunity and has never come before the attention of police before. The solicitor also explained that his client was going through personal and work problems at the time of the offence and was trying to get his shifts at work changed but they didn’t let him, as well as going through a divorce.

It was conceded he consumed some alcohol on the day in question and left the house to get his head cleared and instead of going for a walk, he went for a drive which the defendant “regrets” and realises it was stupid.

In regards to failing to provide a specimen, Mr Ingram added that his client panicked as he had never been in a similar situation.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £300 and a 15 month disqualification until re-tested for driving when unfit through drink/drugs, a £100 fine for failing to provide a specimen for a preliminary breath test and a £300 fine and a 15 month disqualification until re-tested for failing to provide a specimen of breath.