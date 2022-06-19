‘Do not tamper with life rings’ urges Council

This summer, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is reminding people of the potentially fatal consequences of misusing life-saving rings at waterways across the borough.

Over the past year, a vast number of life rings have been tampered with and thrown into the river at key locations across the Council area.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield, commented: “Council is committed to water safety at all ABC waterways and locations. Vandals who recklessly tamper with life rings are putting people at risk – and could lead to lives being lost.

“As the name suggests, these life rings are there to save lives. It buys vital time for someone who has fallen in until the emergency services arrive. It is important to have these life rings along waterways so that passersby can come to the aid of someone in difficulty if needed.

“They play a very valuable part in water safety and act as a constant visible reminder of the danger that the river and water environment represents. I would discourage anyone from tampering with this type of vital safety equipment – please help us keep our waterways safe for everyone.”

In addition, with a life ring costing on average £50 plus additional installation costs, Council ratepayers are having to spend vital funds replacing the safety devices every year due to the reckless actions of a few.

For more information on summer water safety visit http://www.rlss.org.uk/water-safety